Jets commemorate Sept. 11 attacks, honor victims before Monday night game vs. Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A few miles from the site of the World Trade Center, the New York Jets marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, before their game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The playing surface was covered with an enormous American flag before the game, and New York City police officer Brianna Fernandez sang the national anthem. Fernandez’s late father, Luis, was a police officer who took part in rescue and recovery operations at the site of the fallen Twin Towers. He died of esophageal cancer in 2014.

