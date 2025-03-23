Jesse Chavez is back with the Braves once again on minor league deal

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Jesse Chavez has returned to the Atlanta Braves once again. The 41-year-old Chavez pitched two innings against Baltimore. The right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits. Chavez is trying to win a spot in Atlanta’s bullpen after he was released by Texas on Friday. He agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves on Saturday. Chavez appeared in regular-season games with Atlanta in 2010 and each of the previous four years. He faced a similar situation in 2024, when he was released by the White Sox near the end of spring training and agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves.

