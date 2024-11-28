Jeremiah Wilkinson scores 25 points and Cal drops Mercyhurst 81-55

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson increased his season highs to 25 points and six 3-pointers to lead California to an 81-55 victory over Mercyhurst in the final game of the Cal Classic. Wilkinson, a backup guard, made 9 of 12 shots overall and 6 of 8 3-pointers. His previous highs were 23 points and two 3-pointers, both against Air Force. One 3-pointer by Andrej Stojakovic and two from Wilkinson helped the Golden Bears push their 18-point halftime lead to 58-35. Later, a 10-0 run that started near the 10-minute mark gave Cal a 30-point lead. The Lakers went four minutes without a field goal. A four-point play by Devin Curtis gave the Bears their biggest lead, 81-48, with 2:50 remaining.

