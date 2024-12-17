Jefferson turns TD celebration into Moss tribute during Vikings win: ‘We love you Randy’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson raced across the back of the end zone, leaped to catch the pass from Sam Darnold and launched into his latest touchdown celebration after an early score for the Minnesota Vikings.

He finished the dance with a special tribute to one of his greatest inspirations, Randy Moss.

“We love you Randy!” Jefferson shouted toward the ESPN camera as he formed the shape of a heart with his fingers in front of his chest, showing the national television audience how the Vikings and their fans feel about the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver who started his spectacular and sometimes-bumpy career with Minnesota in 1998.

Moss revealed last week his diagnosis of cancer in his bile duct that was removed with a six-hour surgery and kept him hospitalized for six days. He has taken a leave from his job as an ESPN studio analyst but has vowed to return to the screen as soon as he can.

The Vikings invited former wide receivers Cris Carter and Jake Reed — who with Moss made up the “Three Deep” trio that fueled a 15-1 regular season record in 1998 before a crushing overtime loss in the NFC championship game — to serve as honorary captains for the game on Monday night against Chicago. Carter and Reed held up a replica Moss jersey as they walked to midfield for the pregame coin flip.

Moss chimed in on social media to return the love, accompanied by a clever hashtag: “Let’s Moss Cancer.” The “You got Mossed!” meme has been a recurring bit on ESPN’s analysis programming to highlight a receiver burning a defender like Moss did for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots and others over 14 seasons in the NFL while racking up four All-Pro selections and 156 receiving touchdowns to rank second all-time.

“Grateful for what he has done for this game and what he has done for me as a kid just watching him,” Jefferson said after Minnesota’s 30-12 victory over Chicago, wearing a Moss jersey during his postgame interview in the locker room. “Being a fan of him, always got to show love to him.”

Jefferson, who was a college teammate of Moss’ son Thaddeus at LSU, said he sent a text message to Moss recently to wish him well after the cancer news came out.

“I always will have him in my prayers,” Jefferson said. “The effect he has on people, not just me but the whole world, is outstanding.”

Jefferson’s only regret was he didn’t get a second opportunity for a tribute. After breaking open around the 5-yard line for what would have been a 30-yard touchdown catch from Sam Darnold in the second quarter, Jefferson turned toward the goal line a split-second too soon and simply dropped the ball.

“I definitely will not sleep good at night thinking about that second touchdown that I could’ve had. It’ll have to wait until next week I guess,” Jefferson said, adding: “Please, let’s not talk about it. I was beating myself up a little bit afterward. Those are the easy ones. I always say the opportunities are limited and you’ve got to make the most of your opportunities. I’m definitely sick about that one. It was a great route, a great throw by Sam, and I just took my eyes off it.”

Moss would probably give him a pass, particularly considering the track Jefferson is on for this receiver-rich franchise. He’s well on his way to joining Moss and Carter in Canton one day.

“I’m just happy he’s back on his feet talking and being able to socialize,” Jefferson said. “God bless that.”

