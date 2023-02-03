Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen selected NBA All-Star reserve

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Growing up in Finland, Lauri Markkanen loved watching the NBA All-Star Game on television but never imagined he’d be a part of it. Even watching the selection show on TNT with his family Thursday night, Markkanen wondered if he’d get an invitation. Markkanen, a 7-foot forward, was named a first-time All-Star as a reserve for the game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. When the Jazz traded cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert before the season, Markkanen arrived from Cleveland as somewhat of an enigma. But it didn’t take long for him to become Utah’s number one option. Markkanen is averaging career highs of 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

