Jazz facing steep climb for a Western Conference playoff spot, even after offseason moves

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz made several key offseason moves with the goal of making a push for a spot in the NBA playoffs. But even with the moves, they face a steep climb back to the postseason in a loaded Western Conference. The Jazz exceeded low expectations last season after dismantling their roster by trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Forward Lauri Markkanen and defensive ace Walker Kessler emerged as surprise stars who helped Utah contend for a playoff spot until the final week of the regular season.

