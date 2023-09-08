Japan does homework to predict what’s coming from Rugby World Cup debutant Chile

Rookie flanker Kanji Shimokawa will make his first start for Japan against Chile in their Rugby World Cup opener on Sunday in Toulouse. Shimokawa was picked ahead of Shota Fukui, who started against Italy in the last warmup two weeks ago, and in the absence of Pieter Labuschagne, who is suspended for this match. Shimokawa has impressed off the bench against New Zealand in October and Fiji in August. Japan’s second row issues appear to have been resolved by Amato Fakatava and utility Jack Cornelsen. Chile has lost all seven of its fixtures since it qualified for the World Cup in July last year. Of the matchday 23, only three play outside Chile; captain Martin Sigren in England last season and prop Matias Dittus and fullback Inaki Ayarza in France.

