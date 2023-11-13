James Rowson returns to Yankees as hitting coach after New York finished 29th in batting average

NEW YORK (AP) — James Rowson, who developed a good relationship with Aaron Judge in the minor leagues, has been hired as the Yankees hitting coach after a season in which New York finished with the next-to-worst batting average in the major leagues. Dillon Lawson was fired at the All-Star break and replaced by Sean Casey, who decided he didn’t want to return for 2024. The 47-year-old Rowson was the hitting coach of Class A Tampa in 2006 and ’07 and was the Yankees minor league hitting coordinator from 2008-11 and 2014-16, the last three years as Judge worked his way up the farm system.

