Jaland Lowe scores 27 points and Pittsburgh used a big second half to beat California 86-74

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 27 points and dished out eight assists, Cameron Corhen had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Pittsburgh used a big second half to beat California 86-74. Pitt has won 14 straight games at the Petersen Events Center — its longest home winning streak since 2013-14 Cal led by 16 points with 4:19 left in the first half before missing its last six shots of the half to have the lead trimmed to 42-38. Lowe made back-to-back baskets to give Pitt a 55-48 lead with 15:02 remaining in the second half. The Panthers did not make their next field goal until the 7:54 mark when Guillermo Diaz Graham made a 3-pointer from the corner. Pitt missed five straight shots during its field-goal drought, but made 11 free throws.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.