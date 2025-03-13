Jaguars sign free agents to ‘raise the floor.’ They’ll use the draft to raise ceiling of the team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s approach to free agency was much different than what the floundering franchise tried to accomplish in recent years. It was selective shopping instead of overpriced spending. The Jaguars signed nine free agents, including four plug-and-play starters, in what was clearly an overhauled strategy to rebuild the roster. First-time general manager James Gladstone, first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time executive vice president Tony Boselli teamed up to take a measured path toward sustainability. Gladstone says “what we were seeking to do in pro free agency was to raise the floor of this football team.” The Jaguars will use the draft to raise the ceiling.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.