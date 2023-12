MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn scored 13 points and No. 14 Kansas State used a fast start and balanced scoring to post a 79-37 win over Jackson State. The Wildcats rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 5 Iowa at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.