Jáder Obrian, Guilherme Biro both score late to rally Austin to 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian and defender Guilherme Biro both scored late in the second half to help Austin FC pull out a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake. Neither team scored until Matt Crooks found the net unassisted three minutes into the second half to put Real Salt Lake (14-7-10) on top. Real Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Diogo Gonçalves. A foul on Austin’s Owen Wolff led to the kick. Austin (9-13-9) pulled within a goal in the 82nd minute when Obrian took a pass from Jon Gallagher and scored for the seventh time this season. Biro scored the equalizer in the 89th minute.

