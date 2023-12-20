Jack Flaherty and Detroit Tigers finalize $14 million, 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $14 million, one-year contract in a deal that allows the 28-year-old right-hander to earn an additional $1 million in performances bonuses with a franchise that has invested a lot in improving next season.

“There’s a lot of belief in this team,” Flaherty said Wednesday. “That’s one of the things that excited me about the opportunity.”

Detroit finished second in the AL Central at 78-84 this year, its seventh straight losing season, and recently signed manager A.J. Hinch to what the team called a long-term contract extension.

Early in an active offseason, the Tigers exercised Mark Canha’s $11.5 million option after the 34-year-old outfielder was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league pitcher Blake Holub.

The Tigers also signed 35-year-old Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda to a $24 million, two-year contract and left-hander Andrew Chafin to a $4.75 million, one-year deak.

Flaherty said the team is ready to win, an opinion formed from talking with its leadership.

“You could feel it,” he said. “You could see it.”

Flaherty, who had a $5.4 million salary last season, has had an ERA over 4.00 in three of the past four seasons.

He would earn $250,000 each for 26 and 28 starts and $500,000 for 30.

Flaherty went 8-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 27 starts and two relief appearances, including 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts and two relief outings with the Orioles. Baltimore acquired him on Aug. 1 for infielder César Prieto, left-hander Drew Rom and right-hander Zack Showalter.

He is 42-35 with a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons. He was fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, and the following year he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA for the Cardinals, placing fourth in the Cy Young Award race.

“I’ve got a lot of baseball in front of me,” said Flaherty, who made his major league debut in 2017.

