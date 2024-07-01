It’s time to dole out a few unconventional midseason baseball awards

The major league season has passed its halfway point so award speculation is going to heat up. First-half MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year talk will be plentiful. Here’s another collection of slightly less formal midseason awards. The healthiest home run celebration is Baltimore’s hydration station. The most effective McDonald’s mascot? Grimace, of course! After sparking the New York Mets to a lengthy winning streak last month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.