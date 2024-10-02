It’s a championship game rematch as No. 10 Michigan travels to Washington in Big Ten clash

It’s a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff championship game when No. 10 Michigan travels to Washington. The Wolverines prevailed in the title game, but now it’s an early-season Big Ten matchup between the schools. Both teams only vaguely look like the squads the played for the title last season, although Michigan is far closer to the same form after consecutive home wins over USC and Minnesota. The Huskies have dropped two of their last three, including last week’s 21-18 loss at Rutgers where Washington outgained the Scarlet Knights 521-299 but still found a way to lose.

