Israeli siblings Ron and Leah Polonsky chase Olympics from Bay Area rivals Stanford and Cal

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When Ron Polonsky competed at the Tokyo Olympics and swam personal-best times representing Israel, he still felt an enormous void: His younger sister, Leah, wasn’t there. Now, they are both trying to qualify for the Paris Games together and training at rival Bay Area universities — Ron at Stanford and Leah at California in Berkeley. It’s a challenging process given there are limited qualifying meets back home amid the current Middle East conflict.

