Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Wild

Minnesota Wild (41-28-7, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (32-32-10, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders enter a matchup with the Minnesota Wild after losing six games in a row.

New York has a 32-32-10 record overall and a 17-15-5 record in home games. The Islanders have gone 10-4-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Minnesota is 22-11-5 on the road and 41-28-7 overall. The Wild have given up 216 goals while scoring 205 for a -11 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Matthew Boldy led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored 24 goals with 28 assists for the Islanders. Noah Dobson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Boldy has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

