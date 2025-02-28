Island Madness: March to be Treasure Island’s busiest month ever

One month, 10 concerts, an up to $440,000 truck giveaway, huge promotions, sports partner watch parties, spring break family fun and more

WELCH, Minn., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — There’s always something exciting happening at Treasure Island Resort & Casino. For March 2025, “something exciting” is an understatement. The month promises to be Treasure Island’s busiest ever in its 40-year history.

In 31 days, The Island will host 10 concerts, huge promotions (including four chances to win a brand-new Chevy truck) and sports partner watch parties. On top of those; extended spring break water park hours, college basketball playoff action, St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials, and even more events and promotions around the property.

Minnesota’s “Destination Fun” is open 24/7; the property is a gamer’s paradise with thousands of slots, dozens of tables, bingo, pull tabs and more. Off the gaming floor, guests can find fun for the whole family with a variety of dining options, The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care and more.

If you’re looking for fun this March, look no further than Treasure Island! Check out the lists below for a summary of Treasure Island’s busiest month yet. For tickets, more information and a full schedule of upcoming excitement, visit TIcasino.com.

CONCERT LINEUP:

Terri Clark – Saturday, March 1, 8pm, Island Event Center; tickets $25+

* Featuring special guest and Cottage Grove’s own, Hailey James!

KC and The Sunshine Band – Saturday, March 8, 8pm Island Event Center; tickets $39+

* Get ready to groove with the R&B legends!

Gin Blossoms – Saturday, March 15, 8pm, Island Event Center; tickets $30+

* Featuring Strange Daze!

Finnegan’s Farewell – Sunday, March 16, 2pm & 6pm, Island Event Center; tickets $75+

* Channel your inner Irish with an interactive musical comedy dinner theater show! Meal included.

The Killer Vees – Killer Country – Wednesday, March 19, 2pm, Island Event Center; tickets $25+

* A matinee show led by fan-favorite Matt Vee!

Carly Pearce – Thursday, March 20, 8pm, Island Event Center; tickets $39+

* One of country’s biggest rising stars! Featuringspecial guest Mae Estes.

The Brotherhood Tour – Saturday, March 22, 7:30pm, Island Event Center; tickets $45+

* Experience an incredible fusion of cultures and genres with Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys!

Lita Ford & Dee Snider – Friday, March 28, 8pm, Island Event Center; tickets $39+

* Rock legends with special guest Firehouse!

Dorothy – Saturday, March 29, 8pm, Island Event Center; tickets $25+

* Rock out with special guest Bullets & Butterflies!

EVENTS, PROMOTIONS & HOURS:

The Lagoon indoor water park

* Beat the winter blues or take a staycation with fun for the whole family and an adults-only area featuring Minnesota’s only swim-up bar! Extended spring break hours now available.

March Hours:

Monday-Thursday, 5pm-10pm

Friday, 3pm-10pm

Saturday-Sunday, 9am-10pm

Slot Bracket Showdown

Voting starts Wednesday, March 5

Pick your favorite slot and win! Follow @ticasino on Instagram to vote for your favorite theme in each matchup. Once the showdown is on, link your Island Passport Club account to the official Treasure Island Resort & Casino app and play the week’s winning slots for a guaranteed shot at FREE slot play in an app-exclusive Buried Treasure Bonus Game.

Up to $440,000 Truck Madness Giveaway

March 22 & 29, noon-8pm

* Take the road to victory during our Up to $440,000 Truck Madness Giveaway on Saturday, March 22 & 29! Earn entries with your Island Passport Club card February 28-March 29 for multiple chances to win cash, FREE slot play or a brand-new 2025 Chevy truck! Details at TIcasino.com.

Hometown Doubleheader Watch Party

Friday, March 7

Timberwolves @ Miami, 7pm | Wild @ Vancouver, 9pm

* Minnesota sports fans unite! Join host Rusty Kath in Parlay for an epic Hometown Doubleheader with FREE food, prize giveaways and more.

Twins Season Opener Watch Party

Thursday, March 27, 3:15pm

* Start the season at the Minnesota Twins Season Opener Watch Party! Hang out with Twins legend Tim Laudner and enjoy FREE food, exclusive prize giveaways and more.

Treasure Island is the exclusive casino partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island’s 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed over $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

CONTACT:

Aaron Seehusen

Aaron.Seehusen@TIcasino.com

651-385-2733

Sam Johnson

Samuel.Johnson@TIcasino.com

651-394-7447

SOURCE Treasure Island Resort & Casino

