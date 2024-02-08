Isiah Pacheco’s ‘angry’ running style could help lift Chiefs past 49ers in the Super Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was relaxed Wednesday as reporters peppered him with questions. It’s the opposite of his running style that has commonly been described as angry. Coach Andy Reid called Pacheco “a violent runner.” If any player could actually run through a wall, it would be Pacheco. He punishes linebackers and defensive backs trying to bring him down. The Chiefs will need Pacheco’s ability to move the chains to balance Patrick Mahomes’ passing attack when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

