Ionescu leads New York against Minnesota after 20-point game

Minnesota Lynx (28-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (31-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Minnesota Lynx after Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-67 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Liberty are 16-2 in home games. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.4.

The Lynx are 12-5 on the road. Minnesota averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

New York averages 86.2 points, 10.5 more per game than the 75.7 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Lynx 76-67 in their last meeting on July 2. Jones led the Liberty with 21 points, and Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Liberty.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

