Inside the NBA MVP Race: Jokic’s consistency was key, and No. 1 picks were denied the trophy again

Nikola Jokic was the only player to rank among the NBA’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season. That was a big factor in him winning the MVP award for the third time in four years. He becomes the fifth player with four consecutive top-two finishes in the balloting. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic’s never-before-seen combination of stats wasn’t enough to get him the MVP award. And for the 11th consecutive year, the award went to a player who wasn’t selected No. 1 overall to start his career.

