Injury woes: Hawks without Trae Young and 76ers missing Tyrese Maxey and Paul George

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are missing several notable players, including top-scoring point guards Trae Young and Tyrese Maxey. Coach Nick Nurse said the 76ers would have only nine players in uniform. Philadelphia forward Paul George was set to miss the game and Wednesday night’s game at Toronto with left groin soreness. Maxey missed his fourth consecutive game. Forward Kelly Oubre Jr, another usual starter, was out with a sprained right ankle. The Hawks held out Young due to a left calf contusion. Atlanta also was without guard Caris LeVert due to a sprained left middle finger.

