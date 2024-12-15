Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez acquired by Pirates from Red Sox for right-hander Joe Vogatsky

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez has been acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Boston Red Sox for minor league right-hander Joe Vogatsky. Valdez hit .214 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 65 games last season during four stints with the Red Sox. He batted .233 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games with Triple-A Worcester. The left-handed-hitting 25-year-old made his big league debut in April 2023 and was on Boston’s 2024 opening-day roster. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday when Boston acquired left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.

