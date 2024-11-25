Infielder Kyle Farmer guaranteed $3.25 million in 1-year deal with Colorado Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Infielder Kyle Farmer is guaranteed $3.25 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances next season. Farmer gets a $2.5 million salary next season as part of the deal announced Saturday. It includes a $4 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. He would get $125,000 each for 200 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $200,000 for 500 and $500,000 for 550. Colorado announced the agreement one day after failing to offer a 2025 contract to Brendan Rodgers.

