INF Jeimer Candelario agrees to $45 million, 3-year contract with Cincinnati, AP source says

Jeimer Candelario has agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract with Cincinnati, giving the Reds a surplus of infielders that could lead to another move. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The contract includes a club option that could take the value to $60 million over four years. Candelario played for Washington and the Chicago Cubs last season, batting .251 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs in 140 games. The switch hitter also finished with 39 doubles.

