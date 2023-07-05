Indiana visits Minnesota following Miller’s 25-point outing

Indiana Fever (5-11, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-9, 6-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Indiana Fever after Diamond Miller scored 25 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-76 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx are 2-5 on their home court. Minnesota ranks ninth in the WNBA averaging 6.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.3% from deep. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Fever are 4-6 on the road. Indiana has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 71-69 in the last meeting on June 10. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 22 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 22.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lynx.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.