Indiana Pacers trade Buddy Hield to 76ers among flurry of deals, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The slumping Philadelphia 76ers have acquired guard Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Sixers president Daryl Morey made the move hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline with the Sixers tumbling down the East standings without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.