Illinois State uses big plays to race past Dayton 41-0

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mason Blakemore scored on a 71-yard run, Daniel Sobkowicz hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass and Illinois State beat Dayton 41-0 in a season opener. Zack Annexstad completed 25 of 30 passes for 255 yards, including a perfect rainbow to Sobkowicz to make it 14-0 in the second quarter. Blakemore burst untouched off right tackle and made it 28-9 in the middle of the second quarter. In-between Lavoise-Deontae McCoy added a defensive touchdown with a fumble recovery. Six different running backs and Annexstad amassed 193 yards with no one carrying the ball more than five times. The Redbirds had 473 yards of total offense.

