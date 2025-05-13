Houston Dynamo take on Minnesota United in Western Conference action

Minnesota United FC (6-2-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-6-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +149, Minnesota United FC +172, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United square off in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 2-5-3 in Western Conference play. The Dynamo are 1-5-1 when they score a single goal.

United is 3-2-3 against Western Conference teams. United is 3-1 in one-goal games.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Ponce has three goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Ondrej Lingr has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored five goals with three assists for United. Kelvin Yeboah has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Toyosi Olusanya (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Duane Holmes (injured).

United: Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Kelvin Yeboah (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.