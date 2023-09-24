Hoppe scores equalizer for Earthquakes in 1-1 draw with Nashville

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Hoppe scored in the 74th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. Hoppe, who subbed in in the 61st minute, took a pass from Carlos Akapo and scored his second goal in his fourth appearance for San Jose (10-10-11) this season. Nashville (12-9-8), which needed a victory and some help to clinch a spot in the playoffs, took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute when Teal Bunbury used an assist from Shaq Moore to net his third goal of the season.

