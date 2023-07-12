Holmgren continues strong return with 25 points and five blocks in Thunder’s Summer League win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chet Holmgren made it two big nights in a row for No. 2 picks. A night after Brandon Miller had his best game in Las Vegas, Chet Holmgren was dominant on both ends to lead the Oklahoma City to a 98-87 victory over Indiana on Wednesday. Holmgren had 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, continuing his strong return after missing the 2022-23 season following surgery on his right foot. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft got back on the court when the Thunder played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, then had 16 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in a victory over Dallas in his Las Vegas debut.

