Hoggard scores 23, Michigan State bounces back to beat No. 10 Illinois 88-80

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard had 23 points to lead Michigan State over No. 10 Illinois 88-80. The Spartans rallied from an eight-point deficit over the last six-plus minutes to earn the win and bounce back from a 59-56 loss to Minnesota earlier this week. Malik Hall had 22 points and Tyson Walker scored 19 on Saturday. Terrance Shannon Jr. had 28 points for Illinois and Coleman Hawkins scored 14. Marcus Domask was held to 12 points. That’s eight below what he was averaging in conference games.

