Hisatsune leads by 2 shots in UAE after blistering start

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryo Hisatsune’s fast start with birdies on his first six holes helped the Japanese golfer take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The 20-year-old Hisatsune picked up further shots on the eighth and 10th holes but then couldn’t make another birdie until the 15th. He dropped his only shot of the day on the 18th to finish with an 8-under 64. Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother Nicolai won the title here last year, carded six birdies in a flawless 66 to share second with Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari and England’s Matthew Baldwin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.