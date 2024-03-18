Here’s what Korean baseball is all about ahead of MLB’s 1st season-opening matches in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Major League Baseball’s season-opening games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Seoul will be the first MLB games held in the baseball-loving nation. South Korea has a 42-year-old domestic professional baseball league which is well known for its rock concert-like cheering culture. There have been 26 South Koreans who have played in the big league since Chan Ho Park in Dodger blue became the first Korean-born MLB player in 1994. During this week’s games, many local fans will likely root for the Padres’ two Korean players — Ha-Seong Kim and Woo-Suk Go.

