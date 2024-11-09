Heidenreich and Horvath power Navy in 28-7 victory over South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Eli Heidenreich scored on a 60-yard run, Blake Horvath threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Navy defeated South Florida 28-7. In addition to Heidenreich’s 60-yard burst, the Midshipmen got rushing touchdowns of 20 yards from Brandon Chatman and 10 yards from Horvath. Alex Tecza caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Horvath. Navy had 321 yards rushing. Heidenreich led with 84 yards. Horvath completed 6 of 11 passes for 58 yards. He had 56 yards rushing. South Florida trailed 28-0 before Michael Brown-Stephens caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Archie with a minute remaining in the game.

