Heat rest Jimmy Butler against Timberwolves; Kevin Love also sits with shoulder injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was held out of the game on Saturday at Minnesota to rest.

Butler had 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting in Miami’s loss at Boston on Friday. The six-time NBA All-Star, who is 34, has dealt with ankle and knee injuries among other nicks over the years and has not played more than 65 games in a regular season since 2016-17.

“We just want to make sure that he’s continuing to feel good, especially early on,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Heat were also without forward Kevin Love (shoulder), guard Josh Richardson (heel), forward Caleb Martin (knee) and forward Haywood Highsmith (knee). Love was hurt against the Celtics. Richardson and Highsmith have yet to play this season.

