Hawks sign wing Vit Krejci to 4-year deal after showing promise on 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields took another step in reshaping the team’s roster by signing wing Vit Krejci to a $10.2 million, four-year contract. Krejci started in 14 of his 22 games with Atlanta on a two-way contract last season. The 24-year-old Krejci will join No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zaccharie Risacher among the team’s options on the wing as the Hawks reshape their roster after trading Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for four veterans and two first-round draft picks. The deal left the Hawks with an overstocked roster and the possibility that more veterans could be traded.

