Hawks G Kobe Bufkin partially dislocates right shoulder for 2nd time

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin has partially dislocated his right shoulder for the second time. The Hawks say Bufkin sustained a shoulder subluxation during practice last weekend. He is determining his treatment options but likely faces a lengthy absence. Atlanta’s first-round pick from the 2023 draft was not able to take part in Summer League because of a similar injury. He returned to play all four games during the preseason. He was expected to serve as the team’s main backup point guard behind Trae Young. Vit Krejci and Dyson Daniels handled those duties during Atlanta’s 120-116 victory over Brooklyn in the season opener.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.