Hawks facing early season test of team’s depth as Daniels, Krejci are added to long injury list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are facing an early season test of their depth after guards Dyson Daniels and Vit Krejci were added to the team’s growing list of injured players. The Hawks already were missing small forward De’Andre Hunter, shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and backup point guard Kobe Bufkin. Then Daniels and Krejci were injured in during Monday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards. Daniels sustained a right hip flexor strain and will be held out of Wednesday’s game at Washington. Krejci sustained a right adductor strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.