Harper homers and has 3 hits, Suárez bounces back in Phillies’ 7-1 victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper homered during Philadelphia’s six-run eighth inning, Ranger Suárez allowed only three hits over seven scoreless innings and the Phillies defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night.

Harper had his first three-hit game of the season as the Phillies improved to 4-1 on their road trip. His two-run shot to center field off Jakob Junis gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead and was part of a streak in which eight straight batters reached base. Philadelphia sent 11 to the plate in the inning and collected seven hits.

The 32-year-old slugger has 998 RBIs and is two away from becoming the 14th player in MLB history to reach 1,000 RBIs, 1,000 runs and 1,000 walks before turning 33.

Nick Castellanos had the other key hit in the eighth with a two-run double.

Suárez (1-0) bounced back after allowing a career-high seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings last Sunday against Arizona in his season debut. The left-hander, who spent the first five weeks on the injured list due to lower back stiffness, struck out five and walked one.

Suárez retired 11 straight during one stretch and only one Guardians runner reached second base over the first eight innings. Cleveland averted a shutout when Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly drove in Gabriel Arias in the ninth.

It was the 1,100th RBI of Santana’s career, making him the sixth active player to reach that milestone.

Key moment

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee (3-3) retired Philadelphia’s first 10 hitters before running into trouble in the fourth. Trea Turner got aboard with a base hit, advanced to third on Harper’s double and scored on Kyle Schwarber’s bloop single.

Key stat

Schwarber has reached base safely in 45 straight games, tied with Odubel Herrera for the fourth-longest streak in Phillies history. Mike Schmidt holds the mark at 56 consecutive games.

Up next

Philadelphia sends RHP Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.35 ERA) to the mound for the series finale Sunday night. Cleveland will go with RHP Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.30).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.