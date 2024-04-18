Hanna and Haley Cavinder say they’re returning for last season at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The Cavinder twins are back at Miami. One day after Hanna Cavinder revealed she was returning to the Hurricanes, twin sister Haley Cavinder said she was decommitting from TCU and headed back to Miami as well. They were part of the Miami team that went to the Elite Eight in 2023, which — at the time — was expected to be their lone season with the Hurricanes. Neither played college basketball this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.