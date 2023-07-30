Hall of Famer Ronde Barber emerged from shadow of twin brother Tiki to make name for himself

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ronde Barber never doubted he’d wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The undersized cornerback’s journey included some of the most memorable plays in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, as well as five trips to Canton in which he resisted the temptation to step foot in the building where he’ll be enshrined as part of a class of nine 2023 inductees. The 48-year-old played much of his career in the shadow of twin brother Tiki, who garnered far more attention as a star running back for the New York Giants. That began to change when Ronde turned himself into a household name with a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown that sealed the 2002 NFC championship game and propelled the once hapless Bucs to their first Super Bowl appearance.

