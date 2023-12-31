Haliburton ties franchise record with 23 assists in second straight 20-20 game as Pacers beat Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and tied a franchise record with 23 assists, becoming only the third player in NBA history with consecutive 20-20 games in those categories, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 140-126 on Saturday night.

Jamaal Tinsley had held the Pacers’ club record since Nov. 22, 2001, when he posted 23 assists against Washington. Haliburton, who picked up his 23rd on a dish to Andrew Nembhard with 1:05 remaining, joined Hall of Famers Magic Johnson (Dec. 18-19, 1984) and John Stockton (March 1 and March 3, 1994) as the only players with consecutive outings of at least 20 points and 20 assists.

Haliburton has 43 assists and two turnovers in the last two games, raising his NBA-leading assist average to 12.8.

Indiana won its third in a row to improve to 17-14. The Pacers shot 60% from the field and made 23 3-pointers. Myles Turner had 28 points and eight rebounds, while Aaron Nesmith scored 25 points.

The Knicks were undermanned in their third straight loss after trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to Toronto on Saturday in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 38 points for the Knicks, who shot 47%. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle added 28 apiece. Already playing without starting center Mitchell Robinson, sidelined due to left ankle surgery, the trade left New York using an eight-man rotation until the final minute.

Starting shooting guard Bruce Brown (bone bruise in right knee) sat out for Indiana. The Pacers led 32-27 at the end of the first quarter and 64-62 at halftime in the first of three scheduled meetings between the teams this season.

The Pacers gained some breathing room in the third quarter. Haliburton’s layup with 4:23 left pushed them ahead 92-81, the first double-figure edge for either side. Indiana eventually went up by 16 before settling for a 105-92 edge entering the final period.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon.

Pacers: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.