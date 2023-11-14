Haley Cavinder says she’s becoming a Horned Frog. Former Miami guard announces commitment to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder, one of the most recognizable players in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics, has committed to play at TCU next season. Cavinder posted photos on Instagram on Monday that showed her sitting on a throne-like chair wearing a TCU uniform. Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, played at Miami last season and helped the Hurricanes reach the NCAA Elite Eight. Haley Cavinder had told The Associated Press last season that she planned to play one more college season; Hanna Cavinder said she was likely done playing.

