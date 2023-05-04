Guardians send struggling starter Zach Plesac to minors

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have optioned struggling starter Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus. The team made the move with Plesac one day before his next scheduled start. Instead, rookie Peyton Battenfield will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts before his demotion. The right-hander’s problems extend to last season as he went 3-12 with a 4.31 ERA in 24 starts last year. In his previous start, the 28-year-old Plesac gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings on April 29.

