Guardians place All-Star OF Steven Kwan on injured list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan has been placed on the 10-day injured list with mid-back inflammation, an injury that may have contributed to the leadoff hitter’s second-half slump. The team also brought up outfielder Myles Straw from Triple-A Columbus and designated pitcher Carlos Carrasco for assignment. Kwan has been in a prolonged slide at the plate. After leading MLB with a .352 average at the break, he’s hitting only .201 in the second half. He missed most of May with a hamstring injury. Straw is back after being designated at the end of training camp.

