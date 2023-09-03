Guardians activate slugger Josh Naylor, sidelined more than a month with oblique injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians activated first baseman Josh Naylor from the injured list, giving Cleveland back one of its best hitters for a September playoff push. Naylor hasn’t played since July 31, when he strained his right oblique in a game against Houston. The 26-year-old was having a career season when he got hurt. Naylor is batting .306 with 15 homers and 79 RBIs for the Guardians, who are trying to catch the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Despite missing the past month, Naylor is second on the team in homers and first in RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.