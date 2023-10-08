Gronowski, South Dakota St. beat Illinois St. 40-21, extend win streak to 19 games

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mark Gronowski accounted for four touchdowns, Isaiah Davis had 198 yards rushing and two TDs and South Dakota State beat Illinois State 40-21 to extend the Jackrabbits’ program-record win streak to 19 games. South Dakota State, ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll and the defending national champion, has not lost since dropping its 2022 season opener at Iowa, 7-3. Gronowski threw two TD passes before Cullen McShane forced a fumble on a kickoff that was recovered by Caleb Francl at the Redbirds 25 and five plays later Gronowski added a 13-yard scoring run to make it 20-0 with 4:08 left in the first quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.