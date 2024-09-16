Griner, Taurasi deliver in clutch and Mercury defeat Sky 93-88

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 25 and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Chicago Sky 93-88. The loss, Chicago’s eighth in the last 10 games, leaves the Sky in a tie with Washington and Atlanta in the battle for the league’s eighth playoff spot. Chicago plays at Atlanta on Tuesday with the winner having the upper hand for the final playoff spot. Washington hosts league-leading New York on Tuesday. Chennedy Carter had 20 points, Michaela Onyenwere 18, Banham 17, Dana Evans 13 and Isabelle Harrison 10 for Chicago. Onyenwere added nine rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.