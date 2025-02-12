Griffin Jax embraces the chaos of late-inning relief for the Twins, letting go of his starting goals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The breakthrough season Griffin Jax produced for the Minnesota Twins from the back of their bullpen last year wasn’t enough by itself to convince the right-hander to fully accept his status as a relief pitcher and abandon his goal of being a starter.

Candid conversation and a receptive perspective were the keys to bringing back Jax and him embracing his late-inning role for 2025.

About halfway through the offseason, Jax recognized the importance of shaping a throwing regimen around a starter or relief track well in advance of spring training, so he initiated a call with his agent and the Twins to reach a decision once and for all.

“This wasn’t an instance of me or anyone trying to convince Griff to do something. This was just finding out where Griff’s head was at, ultimately,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s going to be pitching in really important spots for us, as we know. I think it worked itself out really well. It was a smooth conversation, and I think when the time came, he had confidence in his decision and what he was going to ultimately do.”

Though the 6.10 ERA over 14 starts he had as a rookie in 2021 made for a rough debut, with only two quality turns of six innings or more and three runs or fewer, Jax still believed in his ability to be a solid major league starter. Competitiveness and pride are often influential feelings for professional athletes but, he acknowledged, there’s also the matter of money.

Starting pitchers carry far more earning power than relievers, of course. Jax is already 30 and making $2.365 million in his first year of salary arbitration eligibility. He can’t reach free agency until he’s 33, so he realizes the urgency for building toward his first big contract. But during their December discussion, Jax was encouraged to see the big picture of his value to the Twins and his overall job satisfaction.

“When I tried to take it in that perspective and remove money as much as possible, I just found myself always gravitating back toward the bullpen,” Jax said during the team’s annual fan festival last month at Target Field. “I’m sure part of it is because I failed as a starter at the big league level and found some pretty good success in the bullpen, but at the same time I feel like my personality just thrives in that back-end, late-inning role now. I almost just look at it as, ‘If it’s not broken, why bother trying to fix it?’”

Jax was reminded, too, that in this era of data-driven strategy, strikeout-focused pitching and matchup-based bullpen use, the best relievers in the game can make their share of millions.

“I found some comfort in knowing if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll be fine, financially,” said Jax, who posted a 2.03 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 71 innings last season. “I tried to make it more like, ‘Where do I feel my best self?’ That’s, I think, in the bullpen.”

Setting aside his formidable mix of five pitches, featuring a swing-and-miss-inducing sweeper and a fastball that averaged 97.1 mph last season, per MLB’s Statcast tracking, Jax has a unique trait that simply fits best in the back of the bullpen. He’s a self-avowed adrenaline junkie who comes from a family full of them.

Jax became the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to play in the majors, part of why he didn’t debut until age 26. Paul Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award winner with the Pittsburgh Pirates, started at Air Force but transferred to LSU so he could start his pro career sooner without the service requirements at the academy.

Jax, who is a captain in the Air Force Reserve, was treated last Sept. 11 before the Twins played the Los Angeles Angels to a ceremonial first pitch from his brother while another one of his brothers flew a fighter jet overhead.

Down on the diamond, the action is considerably less intense. But when the tension increases and Jax gets the call to come in for the eighth inning, he’ll relish the opportunity to be exactly where he’s supposed to be.

“It just fits my personality,” Jax said. “I just find myself craving those chaotic moments and embracing the chaos, and there’s nothing better than thriving in those moments.”

